Reviving Peace: Israel-Hamas Talks in Qatar Stir Hope

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel is dispatching a delegation to Qatar to negotiate a potential ceasefire deal regarding Gaza. This decision, confirmed by an Israeli official, has ignited optimism for an end to the longstanding conflict.

Palestinian group Hamas reacted positively to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, which came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Israel's agreement to the terms of a 60-day truce. However, challenges persist, particularly about humanitarian aid access, the Rafah crossing, and the timeline for Israeli troop withdrawals.

Despite these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to publicly address the proposal, maintaining his stance that Hamas must disarm. The group, believed to hold 20 hostages, has shown reluctance to negotiate on disarmament, leading to an impasse. Meanwhile, Israeli media report that Israel is assessing Hamas's latest response to the truce proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)