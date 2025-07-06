Zelenskiy Hails Productive U.S. Conversation Amidst Intensified Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labeled his latest discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump as the 'most productive' conversation to date, focusing on critical defense issues.

Zelenskiy emphasized the dialogue, which took place earlier this week, as a turning point, particularly in terms of strengthening air defenses. The conversation centered on the potential deployment of Patriot missile systems, deemed essential for Ukraine's protection against ballistic threats.

This discussion comes on the heels of escalated Russian air assaults on Kyiv, which have heightened the urgency for increased defense measures. President Trump affirmed the need for Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid intensified attacks, while expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow's stance on achieving a ceasefire.

