Ayatollah Khamenei Breaks Silence Amidst Iran-Israel Tensions
In a significant public appearance, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a ceremony marking Ashoura, amid heightened tensions due to the Iran-Israel conflict. This appearance ended speculation about the leader's absence, which was attributed to elevated security concerns ahead of possible Israeli strikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:05 IST
- Country:
- Iran
In a defining moment amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a public appearance during a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura. This was his first public presence since the commencement of the Iran-Israel conflict.
The leader's absence in preceding weeks had hinted at the elevated security measures surrounding Khamenei, who holds the ultimate authority over all state decisions in Iran.
His presence at the ceremony appears to calm the swirling speculations, emphasizing his leadership role at a time when security concerns are heightened due to potential Israeli military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid Conflict: India Plans Evacuation from Israel
Operation Sindhu: India Evacuates Nationals Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Security Forces Crack Down on Militants Amid Ethnic Tensions in Manipur
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Silence on Israel-Gaza Conflict
Defence Minister Singh Reviews Security in J&K Amid Amarnath Yatra Preparations