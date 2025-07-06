Ayatollah Khamenei Breaks Silence Amidst Iran-Israel Tensions

In a defining moment amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a public appearance during a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura. This was his first public presence since the commencement of the Iran-Israel conflict.

The leader's absence in preceding weeks had hinted at the elevated security measures surrounding Khamenei, who holds the ultimate authority over all state decisions in Iran.

His presence at the ceremony appears to calm the swirling speculations, emphasizing his leadership role at a time when security concerns are heightened due to potential Israeli military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)