Congress Eyes Solo Path in Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape

In the face of upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, the Congress party is considering a return to its roots by contesting independently to reclaim its lost political ground. With the BJP making substantial gains in rural and semi-urban areas, many within the Congress believe going solo could reinvigorate its grassroots presence.

Party members suggest a two-pronged strategy: measure its strength through standalone contests while keeping alliance doors open with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for potential post-election coalitions. This approach is primarily aimed at larger civic bodies across major urban centers like Mumbai and Pune, where Congress once held significant influence.

Internal meetings and discussions are ongoing, with a central strategy meeting scheduled for July 7 in Mumbai. Key figures including AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala are leading these discussions, and any decisions will reflect inputs from both state and national levels, emphasizing the need to adapt to the evolving electoral dynamics.

