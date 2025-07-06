BRICS Synergy: Finance Minister's Diplomatic Dialogues

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted key bilateral meetings with finance ministers from Russia, China, Indonesia, and Brazil. These discussions took place during the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Sitharaman expressed gratitude to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov for President Putin's support after the Pahalgam attack, highlighting India and Russia's strong strategic partnership. Conversations with China's Lan Fo'an focused on leveraging the nations' economic influence for global growth.

Meetings with Indonesia and Brazil centered on enhancing cooperation in financial dialogue and support for the Global South. Topics included UPI systems, RuPay, climate finance, and multi-lateral forums like BRICS and G20, with an emphasis on advancing inclusive global initiatives.