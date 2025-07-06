Ceasefire Efforts Strained Amid New Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have once again rocked Gaza, leaving at least 33 Palestinians dead, reports show. The escalation comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington to negotiate a potential ceasefire deal with President Donald Trump.

The Israeli military targeted over a hundred sites, focusing on Hamas command structures and weaponry. Casualties included 20 individuals from two homes in Gaza City and 13 more in Muwasi, a southern area with many displaced residents. Israeli responses follow a Hamas assault on Oct. 7, 2023, that severely impacted Israel.

The proposed ceasefire seeks to end the ongoing war, with indirect talks planned in Qatar. However, disagreements persist, particularly regarding Hamas' demands for guarantees that would ensure a complete conflict resolution. The overarching goal remains elusive as negotiations continue.

