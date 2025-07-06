Left Menu

Ceasefire Efforts Strained Amid New Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have targeted over 100 locations in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 33 Palestinians. As ceasefire negotiations intensify, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to meet President Trump to discuss a 60-day truce proposal. Talks are ongoing despite ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:02 IST
Ceasefire Efforts Strained Amid New Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes have once again rocked Gaza, leaving at least 33 Palestinians dead, reports show. The escalation comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington to negotiate a potential ceasefire deal with President Donald Trump.

The Israeli military targeted over a hundred sites, focusing on Hamas command structures and weaponry. Casualties included 20 individuals from two homes in Gaza City and 13 more in Muwasi, a southern area with many displaced residents. Israeli responses follow a Hamas assault on Oct. 7, 2023, that severely impacted Israel.

The proposed ceasefire seeks to end the ongoing war, with indirect talks planned in Qatar. However, disagreements persist, particularly regarding Hamas' demands for guarantees that would ensure a complete conflict resolution. The overarching goal remains elusive as negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025