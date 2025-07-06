Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Land Acquisition in Prakasam

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna accused the TDP-led NDA government of forcibly acquiring 8,000 acres in Prakasam district without farmers' consent, endangering their livelihoods. He urged transparency and public approval for land acquisitions and threatened protests against coercion, questioning the motive behind acquiring new lands despite existing unutilized plots.

Merugu Nagarjuna, a YSRCP leader and former minister, has voiced strong opposition against what he claims is an unlawful attempt by the TDP-led NDA government to 'forcibly acquire' 8,000 acres in Karedu village, Prakasam district.

Speaking at a press conference, Nagarjuna criticized the government for pushing forward with land acquisition plans without securing public consent, thereby risking the livelihoods of farmers under the guise of industrial development.

Nagarjuna urged the ruling NDA to halt any acquisition of fertile farmland, advocating for a transparent process requiring public input, while cautioning against potential unrest and possible financial irregularities with existing unutilized lands.

