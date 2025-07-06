Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Land Acquisition in Prakasam

Merugu Nagarjuna, a YSRCP leader and former minister, has voiced strong opposition against what he claims is an unlawful attempt by the TDP-led NDA government to 'forcibly acquire' 8,000 acres in Karedu village, Prakasam district.

Speaking at a press conference, Nagarjuna criticized the government for pushing forward with land acquisition plans without securing public consent, thereby risking the livelihoods of farmers under the guise of industrial development.

Nagarjuna urged the ruling NDA to halt any acquisition of fertile farmland, advocating for a transparent process requiring public input, while cautioning against potential unrest and possible financial irregularities with existing unutilized lands.