Kangana Ranaut, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, visited her disaster-stricken constituency, criticizing the Congress's relief efforts and expressing doubts about their political future. Amid immense destruction, Ranaut stressed her role in connecting the state and central government, seeking help while countering Congress's criticisms about her absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:22 IST
Kangana Ranaut's Bold Visit to Ravaged Mandi: Political Jabs Amidst Devastation
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, made a significant visit to her rain-ravaged constituency and sharply criticized Congress's handling of relief efforts, proclaiming that they wouldn't regain power for 20 years.

The actor-turned-politician expressed deep sorrow over the devastation, highlighting her role as a liaison with the central government to seek assistance. Despite the Congress's jibes about her absence, she defended her actions, citing limits on her powers as an MP in disaster management.

Ranaut's visit showcased her commitment amid severe infrastructure damage and loss of life, underscoring her connection with local and central authorities to expedite recovery efforts for the embattled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

