Controversy Surrounds Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked controversy. Critics allege political bias, while the EC insists the initiative ensures accurate voter lists. Opponents claim the exercise disenfranchises marginalized groups, as political tensions rise ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is stirring political tensions. Allegations of bias and disenfranchisement have arisen as political parties prepare for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The EC announced that the SIR process is vital for eliminating ineligible entries and ensuring the inclusion of legitimate voters. Voters have until July 25, 2025, to submit their documents, with another opportunity during the Claims & Objections period.

While some opposition leaders argue the SIR disproportionately affects marginalized communities, the BJP-led NDA defends the process, accusing adversaries of finding excuses before an anticipated electoral defeat. An eventual electoral roll draft will be issued on August 1, 2025, reflecting current submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

