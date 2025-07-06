Controversy Surrounds Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls
The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked controversy. Critics allege political bias, while the EC insists the initiative ensures accurate voter lists. Opponents claim the exercise disenfranchises marginalized groups, as political tensions rise ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is stirring political tensions. Allegations of bias and disenfranchisement have arisen as political parties prepare for the upcoming state assembly elections.
The EC announced that the SIR process is vital for eliminating ineligible entries and ensuring the inclusion of legitimate voters. Voters have until July 25, 2025, to submit their documents, with another opportunity during the Claims & Objections period.
While some opposition leaders argue the SIR disproportionately affects marginalized communities, the BJP-led NDA defends the process, accusing adversaries of finding excuses before an anticipated electoral defeat. An eventual electoral roll draft will be issued on August 1, 2025, reflecting current submissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Language Debate Heats Up: BJP and Rahul Gandhi Spar Over English and Regional Languages
BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over India's Manufacturing Transformation
BJP's Poonawalla Accuses Congress of 'Loot and Bribe' Governance Model
Belarus frees key opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski following rare visit from top US envoy, reports AP.
Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach