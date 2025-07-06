Allegations of Corruption in Lavish Assam Construction

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious corruption allegations regarding a luxurious building in Diphu, Assam, believed to belong to an associate of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi described the mansion as a more extravagant 'sheesh mahal' compared to Delhi's controversial equivalent.

During his social media broadcast, Gogoi criticized the lack of commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-corruption motto in Assam, accusing the regional government of negligence. His claims hint at potential misuse of substantial funds.

As the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Gogoi continues to engage with constituents and party workers, reinforcing his party's stance against the current administration while targeting the BJP's policies and actions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)