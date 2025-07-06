Israeli Delegation Heads to Qatar: A Ceasefire and Hostage Negotiation Saga

An Israeli delegation is traveling to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages in Gaza, highlighting the increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move comes as Netanyahu prepares for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Amidst calls for a permanent ceasefire, Internal division exists within Netanyahu's coalition, although some officials like Foreign Minister Gideon Saar support the truce, others resist. A positive response from Hamas to a U.S.-backed proposal suggests progress, yet humanitarian aid and troop withdrawal logistics remain contentious.

Gatherings in Tel Aviv reveal public concern over hostages, with demonstrators pushing for a comprehensive deal. October's deadly conflict underscore the urgency, as the Israeli-Palestinian standoff escalates. The situation remains tense as all eyes turn to Netanyahu's diplomatic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)