Maharashtra's Language Flashpoint: Political Turmoil Over Marathi-Hindi Divide

The ongoing language row in Maharashtra has turned into a political battleground, with high-profile leaders from various parties exchanging heated rhetoric. The conflict has sparked tensions between Marathi-speaking individuals and the Hindi-speaking community, contributing to an increasingly volatile political climate.

Amidst civic election campaigns, local politicians are seizing the language issue to leverage their position. BJP leader Ashish Shelar compared the language-based attacks to acts of terror, voicing concerns over growing discord. Meanwhile, the recently reunited Thackeray cousins reiterated their commitment to preserving Marathi culture, refusing 'Hindi imposition.'

The conflict has seen parties like the Shiv Sena and MNS wielding the Marathi agenda to rally support, with criticism directed at leadership for their handling of the issue. The charged atmosphere hints at a turbulent election season ahead, with political narratives centering on cultural and linguistic identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)