Modi Calls for Unwavering Sanctions on Terrorists at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stark call at the BRICS Summit for unconditional sanctions against terrorists, emphasizing that terrorism should not be perceived conveniently but as a grave challenge confronting the globe.

Citing the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Modi underscored the importance of treating victims and supporters of terrorism distinctly, expressing dissatisfaction with countries that equate India with Pakistan amid recent military tensions.

Modi stressed the necessity for cooperation against terrorism and noted India's steadfast belief in peace, urging collective global efforts from BRICS to ensure a secure environment for development.

