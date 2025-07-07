Left Menu

Modi Calls for Unwavering Sanctions on Terrorists at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BRICS Summit, advocated for immediate sanctions against terrorists, denouncing the tying together of victims and terrorism supporters. He highlighted the global threat terrorism poses, referencing the Pahalgam attack, and urged unified international action for peace, underlining India's commitment to peace despite regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stark call at the BRICS Summit for unconditional sanctions against terrorists, emphasizing that terrorism should not be perceived conveniently but as a grave challenge confronting the globe.

Citing the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Modi underscored the importance of treating victims and supporters of terrorism distinctly, expressing dissatisfaction with countries that equate India with Pakistan amid recent military tensions.

Modi stressed the necessity for cooperation against terrorism and noted India's steadfast belief in peace, urging collective global efforts from BRICS to ensure a secure environment for development.

