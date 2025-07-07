Modi Urges BRICS to Lead Global Cooperation Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of BRICS serving as a catalyst for global cooperation, highlighting the need for a multipolar world. He called for strengthened internal systems, shared innovations, and responsible AI governance, advocating for BRICS to meet the expectations of the Global South.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the BRICS grouping to play a pivotal role in global cooperation, stressing the importance of fostering a multipolar world.
Addressing the 17th BRICS Summit's Outreach Session, Modi highlighted the bloc's diversity as a strength and underscored the need for internal reforms and greater credibility.
He emphasized economic cooperation and innovations, particularly in agriculture and science, as well as responsible AI governance, inviting BRICS partners to India for the 2026 AI Impact Summit.
