Escalating Tensions: Israel and Houthi Rebels Clash in Strategic Red Sea Region

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military initiated airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled ports and facilities in Yemen early Monday. This action was a direct response to the Houthi rebels' missile fire towards Israel, demonstrating a heightening hostility in the strategically crucial Red Sea region.

The confrontation followed an attack on a Liberian-flagged ship, the Magic Seas, in the Red Sea on Sunday. The ship, claimed by a Greek owner, was reportedly assaulted by bomb-laden drone boats after being attacked by small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. No immediate claims were made by the Houthi media, but suspicions centered heavily on the rebel group.

This renewed aggression from the Houthis could draw in US and other Western forces, echoing the past airstrike campaign against the rebels. As the Middle East faces a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and ongoing tensions involving Iran's nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump in Washington, highlighting the wider geopolitical stakes of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)