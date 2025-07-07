Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports Amid Ongoing Clash

Israeli military airstrikes targeted Yemen's Houthi-held ports following attacks on Israel by the rebels. The conflict reignited after an attack on a Liberian-flagged ship, intensifying regional tensions. The Houthis' attacks, linked to the Israel-Hamas war, could again involve U.S. forces, affecting regional stability and maritime trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 08:05 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports Amid Ongoing Clash
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Early Monday witnessed significant developments as Israel's military launched airstrikes targeting ports controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This move came after the rebels responded with missile fire aimed at Israeli territories, demonstrating escalating tensions in the region.

The attacks emerged following an incident on Sunday involving a Liberian-flagged ship, the Magic Seas, which was forced to abandon ship after coming under suspicion of a Houthi-led assault. A private security firm noted the use of bomb-carrying drone boats in the attack, although the Houthis have not officially claimed responsibility.

With a backdrop of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war and nuclear talks with Iran, Israel's Defense Minister affirmed further retaliatory actions against the Houthis, emphasizing the costly consequences for continued aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025