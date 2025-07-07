Red Sea Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports Amid Ongoing Clash

Early Monday witnessed significant developments as Israel's military launched airstrikes targeting ports controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This move came after the rebels responded with missile fire aimed at Israeli territories, demonstrating escalating tensions in the region.

The attacks emerged following an incident on Sunday involving a Liberian-flagged ship, the Magic Seas, which was forced to abandon ship after coming under suspicion of a Houthi-led assault. A private security firm noted the use of bomb-carrying drone boats in the attack, although the Houthis have not officially claimed responsibility.

With a backdrop of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war and nuclear talks with Iran, Israel's Defense Minister affirmed further retaliatory actions against the Houthis, emphasizing the costly consequences for continued aggression.

