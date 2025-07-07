Red Sea Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports Amid Ongoing Clash
Israeli military airstrikes targeted Yemen's Houthi-held ports following attacks on Israel by the rebels. The conflict reignited after an attack on a Liberian-flagged ship, intensifying regional tensions. The Houthis' attacks, linked to the Israel-Hamas war, could again involve U.S. forces, affecting regional stability and maritime trade.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Early Monday witnessed significant developments as Israel's military launched airstrikes targeting ports controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This move came after the rebels responded with missile fire aimed at Israeli territories, demonstrating escalating tensions in the region.
The attacks emerged following an incident on Sunday involving a Liberian-flagged ship, the Magic Seas, which was forced to abandon ship after coming under suspicion of a Houthi-led assault. A private security firm noted the use of bomb-carrying drone boats in the attack, although the Houthis have not officially claimed responsibility.
With a backdrop of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war and nuclear talks with Iran, Israel's Defense Minister affirmed further retaliatory actions against the Houthis, emphasizing the costly consequences for continued aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Military
- Airstrikes
- Houthi
- Ports
- Red Sea
- Magic Seas
- Missile
- Israel-Hamas
- Trade
ALSO READ
Iran's nuclear agency confirms attacks on Fordo, Isfahan, Natanz atomic sites, says its work will not be stopped, reports AP.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, reports AP.
Trump warns Tehran against retaliation against US, says Iran has choice between 'peace or tragedy', reports AP.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledges attack on Fordo nuclear facility, reports AP.
Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes, reports AP.