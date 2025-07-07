Left Menu

Power Play: The Political Dynamics Between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah

Rambapuri seer Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya expressed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should have a more significant role following the Congress's decisive win in Karnataka's 2023 Assembly elections. Speculations about a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar fuel discussions about a potential chief ministerial change.

Rambapuri seer Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya has voiced that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should be given a more substantial role after the Congress party's sweeping victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The event has stirred discussions about the possible shift in political leadership within the ruling party.

Shivakumar, who holds the position of Congress state president, remained poised and stated his respect for the sentiments of party members and religious seers. However, he firmly indicated that any final decision rests with the Congress leadership, specifically addressing the ongoing chatter about a shift in his political standing.

The political community, particularly within Congress circles, has been abuzz with rumors of leadership transition, hinting at a pre-agreed power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. This speculation arises amid praise for Shivakumar's pivotal role in the Congress party's success in Karnataka.

