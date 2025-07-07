Edappadi K Palaniswami Kicks Off 2026 Campaign with Focus on Farmers

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election on Monday, starting in Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister, commencing a tour of all 234 Assembly constituencies, vowed to expand the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project to benefit farmers statewide.

Connecting with farmers and weavers at Thekkampatti, Palaniswami reiterated his commitment to forming a farmer-friendly government. Earlier, he offered prayers at the Vana Bhadrakali Amman temple, emphasizing his campaign theme: 'Let's protect the people, Let's redeem Tamil Nadu.'

(With inputs from agencies.)