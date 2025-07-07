Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Crucial Capital Visit
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the national capital to meet with several central ministers, including Union Health and Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda and Labour and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, to discuss important state projects.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a significant trip to the national capital on Monday. During his visit, he is expected to engage in discussions with numerous central ministers in relation to crucial state projects.
An official source has indicated that Reddy aims to hold meetings with several key figures, including Union Health and Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda and Labour and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. These deliberations are poised to influence important developmental aspects for the state.
The outcomes of Reddy's meetings could potentially lead to advancements in coordination and support for Telangana's ongoing and future projects, reflecting an essential move in regional and national collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protesters Demand Resignation of Bihar Health Minister Amid Corruption Allegations
British Health Minister Launches Major Maternity Services Probe
Protests Erupt Over Bihar Health Minister's Alleged Negligence
Cholera Crisis Sparks Call for Odisha Health Minister's Resignation
Health Minister Praises Success of 'Loading Dose' Scheme in Tamil Nadu