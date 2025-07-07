Putin Shakes Up Transport Ministry with New Acting Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrei Nikitin as acting transport minister, following the dismissal of Roman Starovoit. Nikitin, previously a deputy minister and former governor of Novgorod, steps into the role amid a pivotal shift in Russia's transport leadership, according to the Kremlin's announcement on Monday.
The appointment comes on the heels of President Putin's decision to remove Roman Starovoit from his position as transport minister, a role he had held for just over a year. The dismissal was formally executed through a presidential decree, marking a strategic move in Russia's transport sector.
Nikitin's new position is expected to bring fresh perspectives and leadership dynamics to the ministry, as Russia continues to navigate the complexities of modernizing its transport infrastructure under Putin's administration.
