Putin Shakes Up Transport Ministry with New Acting Minister

In a significant shake-up within the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrei Nikitin as the acting transport minister. The Kremlin made the announcement on Monday, emphasizing Nikitin's background as the former deputy transport minister and ex-governor of the Novgorod region.

The appointment comes on the heels of President Putin's decision to remove Roman Starovoit from his position as transport minister, a role he had held for just over a year. The dismissal was formally executed through a presidential decree, marking a strategic move in Russia's transport sector.

Nikitin's new position is expected to bring fresh perspectives and leadership dynamics to the ministry, as Russia continues to navigate the complexities of modernizing its transport infrastructure under Putin's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)