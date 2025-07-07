Left Menu

Tear Gas and Tension: 35th Anniversary of Saba Saba Sparks Protests in Nairobi

Kenyan police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters in Nairobi marking the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba protests for democracy. The demonstration follows recent protests against tax hikes and other issues, highlighting persistent public dissent against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:20 IST
Tear Gas and Tension: 35th Anniversary of Saba Saba Sparks Protests in Nairobi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Nairobi, Kenyan police deployed tear gas and water cannon on Monday to manage protesters commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba rallies, a pivotal pro-democracy event. Activists gathered to honor the movement that initiated Kenya's transition to a multiparty democracy in 1990.

The demonstration aligns with ongoing public dissent following youth-led protests in June 2024. Initially sparked by tax increases, the protests have evolved to spotlight wider issues such as government graft, police brutality, and unaccounted disappearances of government critics.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen staunchly defended the government's stance, deeming the protests as terrorism veiled as dissent. Amidst these tensions, the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody has intensified calls for accountability, driving the public's demands for justice and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

