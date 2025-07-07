Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Advises Against Political Involvement of Children

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, urges officials in Gorakhpur not to involve children in politics, following a video of a schoolgirl who sided with CM Yogi Adityanath after receiving educational assistance. Yadav calls for caution and suggests that children should not be dragged into political games.

07-07-2025
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has cautioned administrative officials in Gorakhpur against drawing children into political matters. His advice follows a video of a schoolgirl who resumed her education after intervention from the Uttar Pradesh government. The video had the girl expressing a preference for CM Yogi Adityanath over Yadav.

Yadav reflected upon the situation with irony, remarking, 'Those who help in times of trouble are bad.' He called for restraint, emphasizing that politics is a complex arena unsuited for children, warning that alliances can quickly shift.

The context unfolded when the girl, Pankhuri Tripathi, met Yogi Adityanath, seeking school admission fee exemption, which was initially not honored by the school. Despite an offer of financial assistance from the Samajwadi Party, she ultimately credited the Chief Minister for ensuring her school admission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

