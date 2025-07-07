Congress Criticizes PM Modi’s Silence on Mandi Floods

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, bringing into question his priorities when addressing natural disasters. The criticism came after Modi extended condolences over the loss of lives in Texas due to widespread flooding, but remained silent on the similar crisis unfolding in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity, took to social media to question why the Prime Minister had not spoken publicly about the calamity in Himachal Pradesh where over 70 individuals are believed to have perished. Khera underscored the disparity in Modi's responses to international and national tragedies.

"The PM has not uttered a single word of condolence for those suffering in Mandi, but swiftly expressed his sorrow for the events in Texas," Khera stated, fueling a debate about whether compassion has become entangled with politics. The situation continues to evolve as rescue operations in affected regions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)