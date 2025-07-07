Left Menu

From Despair to School: A Young Girl's Education Triumph

Pankhuri Tripathi, a class seven student, was able to return to school after her story became a political issue. Initially denied a fee waiver, she received support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, leading to her readmission. The issue drew attention from political figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Class seven student Pankhuri Tripathi, who had to leave school four months ago due to financial issues, returned on Monday, turning her story into a subject of political debate.

Her plight reached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public event, where he promised fee exemption to ensure her education continued.

Amid political exchanges, with figures like Akhilesh Yadav weighing in, Pankhuri's case illustrates how education can be a battleground for political influence, highlighting broader issues of financial barriers and governance.

