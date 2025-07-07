From Despair to School: A Young Girl's Education Triumph

Class seven student Pankhuri Tripathi, who had to leave school four months ago due to financial issues, returned on Monday, turning her story into a subject of political debate.

Her plight reached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public event, where he promised fee exemption to ensure her education continued.

Amid political exchanges, with figures like Akhilesh Yadav weighing in, Pankhuri's case illustrates how education can be a battleground for political influence, highlighting broader issues of financial barriers and governance.