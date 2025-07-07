China-Pakistan Defense Ties Under Scrutiny Amid Indian Claims

China has sought to mitigate concerns raised by Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh regarding Beijing's alleged provision of active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Lt Gen Singh alleged that China used the conflict as a testing ground for its weapons.

During a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the traditional China-Pakistan friendship but assured that their cooperation is not aimed at third parties, including India. The spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to enhancing relations with India amid the ongoing regional tensions.

Despite allegations of China's involvement, Mao reiterated support for peaceful resolutions in South Asia, stressing Beijing's role in fostering dialogue between India and Pakistan. Operation Sindoor involved an Indian military response to terror threats, resulting in brief but intense regional clashes.

