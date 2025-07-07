Left Menu

China-Pakistan Defense Ties Under Scrutiny Amid Indian Claims

China downplays claims by Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh of Beijing's military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting longstanding China-Pakistan defense ties. While addressing tensions, China's Foreign Ministry emphasizes improving China-India relations despite allegations over conflict involvement and regional stability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:12 IST
China-Pakistan Defense Ties Under Scrutiny Amid Indian Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has sought to mitigate concerns raised by Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh regarding Beijing's alleged provision of active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Lt Gen Singh alleged that China used the conflict as a testing ground for its weapons.

During a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the traditional China-Pakistan friendship but assured that their cooperation is not aimed at third parties, including India. The spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to enhancing relations with India amid the ongoing regional tensions.

Despite allegations of China's involvement, Mao reiterated support for peaceful resolutions in South Asia, stressing Beijing's role in fostering dialogue between India and Pakistan. Operation Sindoor involved an Indian military response to terror threats, resulting in brief but intense regional clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025