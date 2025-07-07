Left Menu

Clash in Kaliganj: Justice for Tamanna Khatoon

Tamanna Khatoon's mother accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hindering the investigation into her daughter's death. Following a bomb explosion linked to a political victory rally, an NCW team visited the family to discuss their concerns, amid ongoing political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaliganj | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:57 IST
Clash in Kaliganj: Justice for Tamanna Khatoon
Allegations have emerged from West Bengal, where Sabina Khatoon, the mother of deceased teenager Tamanna Khatoon, claims that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is blocking a fair probe into her daughter's tragic death.

The death occurred on June 23 during a bomb explosion, allegedly orchestrated by TMC supporters in a victory rally after the party's Kaliganj by-election win.

Political tensions are rife as accusations fly, with the victim's family attributing the attack to political retaliation, while TMC denies involvement, and police suggest local group clashes as the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

