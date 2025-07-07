Tariff Tensions and Tesla: Wall Street's Wild Ride

On Monday, Wall Street's major indices slumped due to escalating tariff tensions, with Tesla shares dropping in response to CEO Elon Musk's new political party plans. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced imminent trade deals, while President Donald Trump hinted at new tariffs effective August 1.

The market faces uncertainty with impending tariffs potentially affecting Federal Reserve policies. Nine out of eleven S&P sectors fell, with consumer discretionary hit the hardest. Tesla's 6.8% drop reflects investor concerns over Musk's political foray, viewed as a distraction from the company's core business.

Solid employment data led to resistance against immediate interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, the latest tax-cut and spending bill indicates increased national debt, prompting investors to focus on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy clues. Declining stock ratios showcased the market's shaky stance amidst political and economic shifts.

