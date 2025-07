Turmoil and Tragedy: Russian Transport Minister's Sudden Death Amidst Drone Warfare

The sudden demise of Russia's Transport Minister Roman Starovoy came hours after his abrupt dismissal by President Vladimir Putin, raising questions about the circumstances. Starovoy had served since May 2024 and was removed without any publicly stated reason, amid a weekend marked by aviation chaos across Russia.

Russian airports grounded numerous flights due to threats of drone attacks originating from Kyiv. As tensions escalate, Ukraine reported significant casualties from recent Russian drone and missile strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed substantial agreements with European allies and a major US defense firm to bolster drone production.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's pursuit of more military assistance from Western allies continues as civilians face relentless aerial attacks. In a move to maintain momentum, Andrey Nikitin, former governor of Novgorod, assumes the role of acting transport minister following Starovoy's unexpected death.

(With inputs from agencies.)