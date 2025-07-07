Left Menu

Planned Parenthood Battles Funding Cut

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a policy aiming to defund its health centers by preventing Medicaid reimbursements, impacting over 1 million patients annually. The organization argues this action is unconstitutional and aimed at penalizing its stance on abortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:22 IST
Planned Parenthood Battles Funding Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Planned Parenthood has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, challenging a controversial policy embedded in the president's domestic agenda.

The policy threatens to eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood by stopping Medicaid reimbursements, a move that the organization claims will have devastating effects on healthcare services for over one million patients annually.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, asserts that the intent of the policy is to penalize the organization for its role in the abortion debate. Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has yet to respond to the legal challenge.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025