Planned Parenthood Battles Funding Cut

Planned Parenthood has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, challenging a controversial policy embedded in the president's domestic agenda.

The policy threatens to eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood by stopping Medicaid reimbursements, a move that the organization claims will have devastating effects on healthcare services for over one million patients annually.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, asserts that the intent of the policy is to penalize the organization for its role in the abortion debate. Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has yet to respond to the legal challenge.