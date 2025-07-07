Revocation of Terrorism Designation Signals New US-Syria Relations

The Trump administration is revoking the terrorism designation of a Syrian group after Bashar Assad's ouster, marking a strategic shift in US-Syria relations. This step aims to bolster the transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, enhancing its ability to rebuild post-civil war Syria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's notice will be officially published in the Federal Register, reflecting broader efforts by the Trump administration to ease many sanctions imposed during Assad's tenure. The move comes as part of a wider engagement strategy with Syria's new leadership.

Despite these changes, sanctions remain against Assad and associates for human rights abuses and other crimes. However, the shift signals an end to Syria's international isolation, opening avenues for economic expansion, provided they comply with the Caesar Act restrictions.

