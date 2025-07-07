Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariff Threats at BRICS Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his approach to international trade threats, labeling it as "irresponsible." Lula's comments were made after the recent BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian leader responded to Trump's weekend statements that suggested the imposition of additional tariffs on BRICS countries due to what he described as their "anti-American policies." Lula emphasized that, while the bloc seeks amicable global relations, countries retain the right to reciprocate such threats.

His remarks reflect rising global tensions as nations react to Trump's social media declarations affecting international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)