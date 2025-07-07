Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariff Threats at BRICS Summit
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of imposing tariffs on countries via social media. Lula stated that it was irresponsible for Trump to do so, emphasizing the right of other nations to reciprocate. The comments were made following the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his approach to international trade threats, labeling it as "irresponsible." Lula's comments were made after the recent BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.
The Brazilian leader responded to Trump's weekend statements that suggested the imposition of additional tariffs on BRICS countries due to what he described as their "anti-American policies." Lula emphasized that, while the bloc seeks amicable global relations, countries retain the right to reciprocate such threats.
His remarks reflect rising global tensions as nations react to Trump's social media declarations affecting international trade dynamics.
