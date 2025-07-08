Left Menu

Australian PM Heads to China to Strengthen Trade Links

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit China as both nations aim to enhance partnerships in AI, green energy, and the digital economy. This trip marks Albanese's second visit to China, focusing on building diplomatic ties and potentially reviewing the existing free trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-07-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:59 IST
Australian PM Heads to China to Strengthen Trade Links
Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his upcoming visit to China this weekend, aiming to bolster partnerships in AI, green energy, and the digital economy. Speaking in Hobart, Albanese expressed eagerness to engage in discussions across Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu.

This visit marks a significant step in reinforcing diplomatic relations, following Albanese's first trip in 2023 that ended a seven-year diplomatic hiatus. Despite existing differences, Albanese stressed the importance of open communication with China, Australia's largest trading partner.

The context for this trip includes China's proposal to review the decade-old trade agreement, focusing on agriculture, mining, and new technologies. Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian signaled China's willingness to revisit the agreement with a modernized approach, though Albanese remains cautious about including AI in the scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025