Australian PM Heads to China to Strengthen Trade Links

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his upcoming visit to China this weekend, aiming to bolster partnerships in AI, green energy, and the digital economy. Speaking in Hobart, Albanese expressed eagerness to engage in discussions across Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu.

This visit marks a significant step in reinforcing diplomatic relations, following Albanese's first trip in 2023 that ended a seven-year diplomatic hiatus. Despite existing differences, Albanese stressed the importance of open communication with China, Australia's largest trading partner.

The context for this trip includes China's proposal to review the decade-old trade agreement, focusing on agriculture, mining, and new technologies. Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian signaled China's willingness to revisit the agreement with a modernized approach, though Albanese remains cautious about including AI in the scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)