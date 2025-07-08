Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Security Amid Peace Talks: A Delicate Balance with Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized peace with Palestinians while asserting Israel's sovereign security control. At a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, he cited the October 2023 Hamas attack as a warning, arguing against full statehood for Palestinians without security assurances. The ongoing Gaza conflict intensifies tensions.

Updated: 08-07-2025 07:05 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday his desire for peace with Palestinians, though he stressed that security control must remain with Israel. Speaking at the White House, Netanyahu condemned the prospects of a fully independent Palestinian state, citing recent threats to Israel's safety.

During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu referenced the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel as a stark example of the dangers of granting statehood without security oversight. Trump, when asked about a two-state solution, deferred to Netanyahu on the matter.

Netanyahu argued for a peace arrangement that allows Palestinians governance yet restricts any threats to Israel, emphasizing that "Never again" is a guiding principle for ensuring security. Meanwhile, ongoing violence in Gaza raises further questions about future stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

