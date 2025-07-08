Netanyahu, Trump Forge New Path in Middle East Peace Efforts

During a meeting at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed US President Donald Trump's decisive action against Iran, nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This accolade follows their recent joint military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, an operation both leaders celebrated as an unqualified success.

While dining at the White House Blue Room, Trump and Netanyahu navigated strategies to advance a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, amidst wariness over how forcefully Trump will demand an end to the conflict with Hamas. Despite Iran not confirming a resumption of talks, informal lines of communication appear to be reopening.

As pressure mounts to end hostilities in Gaza, Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, spearheads ceasefire negotiations. A proposed deal aims for a 60-day truce, hostage releases, and humanitarian aid flows, yet its feasibility remains uncertain. The dynamics between Netanyahu and Trump could redefine the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)