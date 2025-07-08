Trump's Controversial Proposal: U.S. Takeover of Gaza and Forced Palestinian Displacement

In a startling move that drew widespread condemnation, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a takeover of Gaza by the United States and the displacement of Palestinians. The controversial proposal, viewed by many as akin to 'ethnic cleansing,' marked a significant deviation from traditional diplomatic approaches.

Trump first floated the idea shortly after assuming office, advocating for Egypt and Jordan to absorb displaced Palestinians. Despite widespread rejection from Middle Eastern countries and United Nations officials, Trump reiterated the plan several times, underscoring his administration's intent to relocate Palestinians permanently.

This proposal faced major backlash as it contradicted longstanding support for a two-state solution, which aims to establish a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel. Arab countries, already resistant to the proposal, advanced their reconstruction plans for Gaza, further challenging Trump's divisive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)