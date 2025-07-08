US-India Trade Deal on the Horizon: Trump's Strategic Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States is nearing a major trade agreement with India, continuing his administration's pattern of economic diplomacy. Having previously secured deals with the United Kingdom and China, Trump believes India is next in line.

To enforce fair trade practices, the US has sent notices imposing tariffs on products from various countries deemed to have exorbitant tariffs on American goods. Nations like Japan and South Korea are among those receiving such letters.

In addition, Trump claims to have mediated significant international conflicts, notably between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, as well as commenting on the Russia-Ukraine situation, which he blames on his successor's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)