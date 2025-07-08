Left Menu

Maharashtra Rally Route Controversy Sparks Debate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis permitted a rally in Mira Bhayander, despite the MNS party's insistence on a challenging route. Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav before the event aimed at countering a previous protest. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of consultation with police for rally routes to avoid law and order issues.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that permission had been granted for a rally in the Mira Bhayander area, despite challenges from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's demand for a specific route.

Police authorities had to detain Avinash Jadhav, the MNS's Thane and Palghar head, and other members as the planned rally was set to counter an earlier protest by traders. The protest stemmed from an incident where a food stall owner was slapped for not speaking in Marathi.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that while the right to hold rallies is respected in democracy, organizers must adhere to police-advised routes to prevent any disruptions. He reiterated that Marathi people have a generous spirit, dismissing notions of narrow-mindedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

