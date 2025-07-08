Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Faces Leader of Opposition Appointment Delay

The Maharashtra assembly's appointment of a leader of opposition is delayed. Speaker Rahul Narwekar mentioned Shiv Sena (UBT)'s late submission of their choice, Bhaskar Jadhav, for the LoP post. Despite the Mahayuti coalition's victory, Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasizes the importance of having an opposition leader in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:09 IST
Rahul Narwekar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra assembly's delay in appointing the leader of opposition has stirred a debate. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has defended the time taken, citing the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s late submission of a letter naming Bhaskar Jadhav for the role.

Jadhav expressed his disappointment after the legislative body congratulated Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai. Narwekar noted the assembly was formed in late 2024 and began sessions in December.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a significant win, while Shiv Sena (UBT) stresses the need for an opposition leader, despite having fewer than 10% of assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

