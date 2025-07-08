Trial of Slovak Prime Minister's Assailant Highlights Culture Clash
Juraj Cintula, who shot and wounded Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, faces trial. Aged 72, Cintula denies intending to kill Fico, citing cultural grievances as his motive. Prosecutors view it as terrorism. The incident has intensified political tensions, with Fico blaming liberal opposition for a hostile climate.
The trial of Juraj Cintula, who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, began on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica. Cintula, 72, faces charges related to an incident last year, where he wounded Fico, sparking debate over political tensions in Slovakia.
In court, Cintula acknowledged the shooting but denied intending to kill, claiming his motives were cultural, not terrorist. Prosecutor Katarina Habcakova insists the act aimed to disrupt governmental functions, rejecting a plea deal for a reduced sentence.
The shooting has heightened friction in Slovak politics, with Fico attributing the environment that led to the attack to the liberal opposition. Cintula expressed dissatisfaction with Fico's policies on Ukraine and other issues. Prime Minister Fico has stated he forgives Cintula and will attend the trial if required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
