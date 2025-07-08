Left Menu

BJP's Battle for Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya's Mission to Preserve Identity and Unity

In a bold assertion, West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya accused the TMC of succumbing to fundamentalism, warning of a 'silent demographic invasion'. He emphasized the BJP's pledge to protect Bengali identity, accusing the TMC of using Muslims as vote banks. Bhattacharya vowed inclusive nationalism, aiming for unity and economic revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:40 IST
BJP's Battle for Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya's Mission to Preserve Identity and Unity
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising tensions, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has accused the ruling TMC of catering to fundamentalist forces, resulting in what he describes as a 'silent demographic invasion'. Bhattacharya asserts that the crucial 2026 assembly elections will determine the fate of Bengali identity and the existence of Bengali Hindus.

In a recent interview, Bhattacharya made it clear that the BJP's focus is on preserving Bengal's cultural and demographic fabric, vowing that the state would not be allowed to transform into an 'Islamic Republic' or 'West Bangladesh'. The BJP official appealed to 'nationalist and liberal Muslims' to join their quest against radicalism and religious appeasement.

Criticizing the TMC for exploiting Muslim communities for votes without tangible benefits, Bhattacharya expressed the BJP's commitment to inclusive nationalism. As he embarks on his leadership journey, Bhattacharya remains determined to break the TMC's grip by revitalizing the BJP's grassroots presence and economy-focused vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025