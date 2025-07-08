BJP's Battle for Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya's Mission to Preserve Identity and Unity

Amidst rising tensions, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has accused the ruling TMC of catering to fundamentalist forces, resulting in what he describes as a 'silent demographic invasion'. Bhattacharya asserts that the crucial 2026 assembly elections will determine the fate of Bengali identity and the existence of Bengali Hindus.

In a recent interview, Bhattacharya made it clear that the BJP's focus is on preserving Bengal's cultural and demographic fabric, vowing that the state would not be allowed to transform into an 'Islamic Republic' or 'West Bangladesh'. The BJP official appealed to 'nationalist and liberal Muslims' to join their quest against radicalism and religious appeasement.

Criticizing the TMC for exploiting Muslim communities for votes without tangible benefits, Bhattacharya expressed the BJP's commitment to inclusive nationalism. As he embarks on his leadership journey, Bhattacharya remains determined to break the TMC's grip by revitalizing the BJP's grassroots presence and economy-focused vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)