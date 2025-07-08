Former Russian transport minister Roman Starovoit was discovered dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound, shortly after President Vladimir Putin relieved him of his duties. The sudden death, reported as potentially self-inflicted, has prompted both shock and an ongoing investigation by state authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed shock and sadness over Starovoit's demise, emphasizing that the cause of death remains under investigation. Peskov refrained from speculating, stating that the probe will provide more details.

Starovoit's dismissal raised eyebrows, with presidential papers citing no reason. Analysts suspect connections to a corruption investigation in the Kursk region, where 19.4 billion roubles intended for border fortifications might have been misallocated.