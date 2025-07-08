Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of Russia's Former Transport Minister
The sudden death of former Russian transport minister Roman Starovoit has raised questions. Hours after his dismissal by President Putin, Starovoit was found dead, with initial reports suggesting suicide. His death comes amidst an ongoing investigation into a corruption scandal in the Kursk region concerning misallocated funds.
Former Russian transport minister Roman Starovoit was discovered dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound, shortly after President Vladimir Putin relieved him of his duties. The sudden death, reported as potentially self-inflicted, has prompted both shock and an ongoing investigation by state authorities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed shock and sadness over Starovoit's demise, emphasizing that the cause of death remains under investigation. Peskov refrained from speculating, stating that the probe will provide more details.
Starovoit's dismissal raised eyebrows, with presidential papers citing no reason. Analysts suspect connections to a corruption investigation in the Kursk region, where 19.4 billion roubles intended for border fortifications might have been misallocated.
