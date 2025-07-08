EU Investigates Far-Right Funding Misuse Allegations

The European Union's financial prosecutors have initiated an inquiry into the alleged misuse of €4.3 million ($5.04 million) by Identity and Democracy, a far-right group formerly associated with Marine Le Pen's National Rally.

Recent media reports from various EU countries highlighted a draft audit by the European Parliament, uncovering irregular procurement methods and donations to non-parliamentary causes linked to the group. The European Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation, initially reported by Euractiv, but withheld further details.

Launched by French politician Le Pen in 2019, the Identity and Democracy grouping aimed to shift power from Brussels back to nation capitals. The investigation pertains to the period between 2019 and 2024, according to Euractiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)