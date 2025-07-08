EU Investigates Far-Right Funding Misuse Allegations
EU financial prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged misuse of €4.3 million by the Identity and Democracy group, involving Marine Le Pen's National Rally. Reports indicated improper procurement and donations to non-parliamentary activities. The probe, covering 2019-2024, was confirmed by the European Public Prosecutor's Office.
Recent media reports from various EU countries highlighted a draft audit by the European Parliament, uncovering irregular procurement methods and donations to non-parliamentary causes linked to the group. The European Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation, initially reported by Euractiv, but withheld further details.
Launched by French politician Le Pen in 2019, the Identity and Democracy grouping aimed to shift power from Brussels back to nation capitals. The investigation pertains to the period between 2019 and 2024, according to Euractiv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
