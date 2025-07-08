Left Menu

EU Investigates Far-Right Funding Misuse Allegations

EU financial prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged misuse of €4.3 million by the Identity and Democracy group, involving Marine Le Pen's National Rally. Reports indicated improper procurement and donations to non-parliamentary activities. The probe, covering 2019-2024, was confirmed by the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:37 IST
EU Investigates Far-Right Funding Misuse Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's financial prosecutors have initiated an inquiry into the alleged misuse of €4.3 million ($5.04 million) by Identity and Democracy, a far-right group formerly associated with Marine Le Pen's National Rally.

Recent media reports from various EU countries highlighted a draft audit by the European Parliament, uncovering irregular procurement methods and donations to non-parliamentary causes linked to the group. The European Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation, initially reported by Euractiv, but withheld further details.

Launched by French politician Le Pen in 2019, the Identity and Democracy grouping aimed to shift power from Brussels back to nation capitals. The investigation pertains to the period between 2019 and 2024, according to Euractiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025