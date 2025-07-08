Macron Advocates Franco-British Unity to Safeguard Global Order
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Britain and France to collaborate in upholding the international order during his address to the British parliament. During his state visit to post-Brexit Britain, Macron underscored the importance of joint efforts in maintaining efficient multilateral relations.
On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a potent message to the British parliament, underscoring the indispensable role of Franco-British collaboration in safeguarding the international order.
During his address, Macron highlighted the urgent necessity for the two nations to defend an effective multilateral system. This marks the first state visit by a European leader to Britain since Brexit.
The French leader's call for unity comes at a pivotal moment, urging strong bilateral cooperation to navigate the complexities of global diplomacy post-Brexit.
