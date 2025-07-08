Atishi Criticizes BJP for Targeting Vulnerable Women's Pensions in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of plans to terminate the pensions of 60,000 disadvantaged women, subsequent to already ceasing benefits for 25,000. Atishi branded the move as calculated and ruthless, claiming the BJP is concocting justifications to deprive the most defenseless citizens of their fundamental dignity.

"Daily, distressed women visit AAP MLAs' offices reporting cessation of their pensions," Atishi asserted. She condemned the potential declaration of 60,000 more women as 'ineligible,' labeling it a direct assault on impoverished communities. "The BJP has already revoked pensions for 25,000 widows. Women approach our offices in tears, noting they had been beneficiaries for years, only for the BJP to abruptly halt their pensions. Now, the BJP fabricates a new narrative to invalidate the pensions of another 60,000 vulnerable women," Atishi stated.

She further questioned the rationale of targeting those subsisting on a mere Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 monthly. "The genuinely indigent, devoid of even a rupee, approach to claim this scanty pension. Elderly and widowed women traverse kilometres in sweltering conditions to access our offices, unable to afford even a rickshaw," noted the Delhi LoP. Atishi accused the BJP of systematically concocting pretexts to withdraw essential support from the economically marginalized. "This fits a broader pattern, with BJP razing jhuggis, removing jobs for the impoverished as bus marshals and Mohalla Clinic staff, and now targeting widows' pensions. The BJP's anti-poor stance is plainly exposed," Atishi declared.

