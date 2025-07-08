India-Brazil Unite Against Terrorism: A Shared Vision

In a joint stance against terrorism, India and Brazil have strengthened their opposition to extremist activities and those who endorse them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that no room exists for double standards, subtly referring to nations like Pakistan and its ally China.

During comprehensive discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Modi affirmed a harmonized approach to combating terrorism. The talks, held after the BRICS summit, reflected a commitment to zero-tolerance against any form of terrorism or its support.

Beyond security, the dialogue between the two leaders explored significant avenues for enhanced trade, technology exchange, and cultural ties, aiming for a trade target of USD 20 billion in five years. This collaboration is set to drive a positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)