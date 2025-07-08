Left Menu

India-Brazil Unite Against Terrorism: A Shared Vision

India and Brazil have jointly reaffirmed their opposition to terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified stance without double standards. During their recent talks, leaders Modi and Lula da Silva discussed various bilateral relations, setting a trade target and planning collaborations across multiple sectors including technology and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:28 IST
India-Brazil Unite Against Terrorism: A Shared Vision
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a joint stance against terrorism, India and Brazil have strengthened their opposition to extremist activities and those who endorse them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that no room exists for double standards, subtly referring to nations like Pakistan and its ally China.

During comprehensive discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Modi affirmed a harmonized approach to combating terrorism. The talks, held after the BRICS summit, reflected a commitment to zero-tolerance against any form of terrorism or its support.

Beyond security, the dialogue between the two leaders explored significant avenues for enhanced trade, technology exchange, and cultural ties, aiming for a trade target of USD 20 billion in five years. This collaboration is set to drive a positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025