Zelenskiy Intensifies U.S. Ties for Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced an expansion of military contacts with the U.S. to secure critical air defense deliveries. Orders to intensify communication with American officials were given following U.S. commitments to send more weapons, highlighting the urgency to protect Ukraine's citizens and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ordered the intensification of defense-related communications with the United States, aiming to secure crucial military supplies.

Zelenskiy's directive, announced during his nightly address, comes in response to a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase weapon supplies to Ukraine.

Emphasizing the urgency, Zelenskiy noted that these deliveries are vital for safeguarding Ukrainian people and infrastructure amidst ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

