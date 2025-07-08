Zelenskiy Intensifies U.S. Ties for Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ordered the intensification of defense-related communications with the United States, aiming to secure crucial military supplies.

Zelenskiy's directive, announced during his nightly address, comes in response to a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase weapon supplies to Ukraine.

Emphasizing the urgency, Zelenskiy noted that these deliveries are vital for safeguarding Ukrainian people and infrastructure amidst ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)