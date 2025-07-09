Diddy Faces Sentencing: Music Mogul's Legal Battle Continues

Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his sentencing fate on October 3, a federal judge revealed Tuesday. Combs was convicted of transporting prostitutes for drug-laden performances, but jurors absolved him of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. This mixed verdict has garnered contrasting reactions from both prosecution and defense parties.

The entertainment mogul has remained jailed since last September, though he evaded a life sentence with the acquittals. Convictions related to lesser charges mean he still faces potential imprisonment, with sentencing guidelines suggesting a term of 51 to 63 months, despite defense arguing for two years.

Combs, who revolutionized hip-hop culture with Bad Boy Records, faces more civil lawsuits alleging abuse. As legal teams prepare their final sentencing suggestions, the music icon maintains his innocence amid ongoing legal battles.

