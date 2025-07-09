Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Saudi-Iranian Talks in Mecca

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi met in Mecca to discuss regional issues and bilateral ties. This visit marks Araqchi's first since a recent violent conflict involving Iran and Israel.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, met with Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, in Mecca on Tuesday. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key issues impacting the region.

According to Saudi state news agency SPA, alongside their meeting, Araqchi also participated in consequential talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, later confirmed these discussions in a post on X, although details about the venue were not disclosed.

This strategic visit by Araqchi, stopping in Saudi Arabia on his return from Brazil, is especially noteworthy as it follows the recent 12-day air conflict between Iran and Israel. It underscores the ongoing efforts to promote peace and security within the politically sensitive region.

