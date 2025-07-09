Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: Path to Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Political Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met to discuss a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Talks centered on resolving issues that have hindered a ceasefire, with hopes of reaching a temporary 60-day agreement. The conflict has seen substantial casualties and significant displacement in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aimed to bridge gaps for a ceasefire deal with Hamas. This high-stakes dialogue follows Netanyahu's multiple engagements with top U.S. officials, including a noteworthy dinner with Trump and discussions at the U.S. Capitol.

Netanyahu acknowledged ongoing military objectives in Gaza, emphasizing the destruction of Hamas' infrastructure and the release of hostages. Meanwhile, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted significant progress in discussions, suggesting a temporary ceasefire could be imminent with terms including the release of hostages.

The Gaza conflict, triggered by Hamas' October attack, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced a significant portion of Gaza's population. Trump has publicly backed Netanyahu, questioning legal proceedings against him. Netanyahu, in turn, praised U.S.-Israel relations under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

