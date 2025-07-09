White House Talks: Qatar's Diplomatic Role in Gaza Ceasefire

A Qatari delegation is currently in Washington, engaging in significant talks at the White House about a potential Gaza hostage and ceasefire agreement. This news comes via a report by Axios, which cites a reliable source for the information.

The delegation held lengthy discussions with top White House officials, a meeting that lasted several hours. The talks occurred just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived for a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

These diplomatic efforts are indicative of Qatar's active role in facilitating conflict resolution between Israel and Gaza, seeking pathways to peace in this troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)