White House Talks: Qatar's Diplomatic Role in Gaza Ceasefire

A Qatari delegation engaged in discussions at the White House regarding a potential Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, meeting with senior officials before Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's arrival. This dialogue, reported by Axios, highlights Qatar's diplomatic engagement in the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Israel and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Qatari delegation is currently in Washington, engaging in significant talks at the White House about a potential Gaza hostage and ceasefire agreement. This news comes via a report by Axios, which cites a reliable source for the information.

The delegation held lengthy discussions with top White House officials, a meeting that lasted several hours. The talks occurred just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived for a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

These diplomatic efforts are indicative of Qatar's active role in facilitating conflict resolution between Israel and Gaza, seeking pathways to peace in this troubled region.

